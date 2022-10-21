Share

Focus On the Standard Bank Climate Summit: Africa’s Journey to Net-Zero (Part 2)

The second Standard Bank Climate Summit under the theme Africa's Journey to Net Zero took place in Johannesburg this week. The event attracted thought leaders and decision-maker in the climate space. This is part one of a mini-series of interviews from the event. In this episode we speak to Barbara Creecy, South African Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries; Kenny Fihla, CEO of Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking; Mark Feasel, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at FuelCell; and Dr Penny Byrne, Analyst ESG, Standard Bank Group.

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 04:25:31 GMT