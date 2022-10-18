Share

Forex focus: Dollar bullrun pause?

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the mix of global and local market news is James Turp, Head of the Fixed Income Franchise at ABSA.
Tue, 18 Oct 2022 11:23:24 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.