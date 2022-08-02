Share

Future of Education Summit 2022: The Schools Business

Online learning has become increasingly accepted in the education sector, and this has been facilitated by advances in mobile networks and Internet connectivity. Mobile learning has become more popular, yet there are large segments of the population who experience connectivity constraints or have no access. There is much technology can do to improve the way learning is delivered and assessed. But does a one-size-fits-all concept work and will it increase demands of personalised experiences through digital means?

