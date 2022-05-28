Share

GDID’s Selepe on infrastructure development as a vehicle for job creation, social cohesion

Focus on Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development highlights the role the department plays in the construction of smart schools for 21st century learning, quality facilities in hospitals and clinics to help improve the quality of health of communities, and public libraries to ensure universal access to learning and development. Mmakwena Selepe, Deputy Director General for the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development expands further on this episode.

