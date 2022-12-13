Ghana sees IMF board approval of $3 bln, 3-year loan early 2023

ACCRA, Dec 13 (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval of a $3 billion, three-year loan for Ghana is expected “early next year”, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Tuesday after the country reached a staff-level agreement with the fund.

Ghana, which is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation, approached the IMF in July to ask for help after economic hardship spurred widespread street protests.

This was an abrupt U-turn for a governmentthat had repeatedly said it would not do so.

Ghana’s government is ready to complete the actions required of it by the end of January, n Ofori-Atta told reporters in a briefing.