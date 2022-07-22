Global brands are taking note of Africa’s music and talent

UKRAINE – 2021/06/04: In this photo illustration, Universal Music Group (UMG) logo is seen on a smartphone and pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, July 22 (Reuters) – Global media and music brands are racing to claim a stake in Africa’s music market as internet and smartphone penetration popularize artists and genres far beyond Africa’s borders.

Companies are taking note of global interest, with Universal Music Group UMG.ASlaunching Virgin Music Africa Label & Artist Servicesin June for independent African labels and artists. The service will digitise out-of-print music catalogues to tap into the growing market for the sounds and chart-toppers of the continent. Music streaming platforms including Spotify SPOT.N, Apple Music and Boomplay are also entering the market with dedicated and expanded offerings and services. The interest from global companies is coming as African artists headline festivals and concerts such as, Afro Nation in Portugal and Africolor in France and genres including Afrobeat, Rhumba and Amapiano are topping charts.

Franck-Alcide Kacou, managing director of Universal Music Africa and the new Virgin Music Africa Label, said it has over 15,000 music titles, 50 partner labels and around 100 artists from 25 countries. The artists include Senegal’s M’balax maestro Youssou Ndour, Congo’s Lokua Kanza, Magic System from Ivory Coast and Cabo Snoop from Angola. Kacou added that the service will digitize and distribute African music currently in vinyl, cassette or CD formats to reach today’s younger audience.