Share

Godfrey Mutizwa in conversation with Professor Tshilidzi Marwala

Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, on his way to Tokyo in Japan next year to become the rector of the United Nations University, answers questions about what makes him tick. Is he an academic or an intellectual? He has published 24 books and 500 peer reviewed articles, and has supervised more than 40 PhD students.

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 17:45:24 GMT