Harnessing Africa’s Spirit of Innovation for Growth

Innovation is a key driver for emerging payment technologies in Africa. As the demand increases, it is more important than ever before to keep up with growing trends in the payment space, to find solutions and spur growth in payments systems through co-creation and partnerships. Join CNBC Africa as a panel of experts explores how Harnessing Africa's Spirit of Innovation for Growth can enhance financial inclusion to positively impact the growth of digital commerce and economies.

Fri, 08 Apr 2022 12:27:47 GMT