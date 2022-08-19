Share

How China’s Covid Shutdowns Keep Hitting Global Supply Chains

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. The demanding quarantine and testing rules have thwarted truckers on roads as well, driving up the amount of time it takes for goods to get to Chinese ports for export. That's not to mention the poor weather, labor challenges and abnormal demand patterns that have also added to supply chain disruptions. Watch the video above to find out how China's evolving zero-Covid strategies are slowing down global supply chains, and whether there's any relief in sight.

