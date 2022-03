Share

How Does Covid-19 Become Endemic?

It's been two years since Covid-19 crept across the globe, battered the U.S. economy and wreaked havoc on health-care systems unprepared to defend themselves against the novel pathogen. Now, with a war chest of treatments and cases on the decline, many are beginning to question: Is Covid-19 becoming endemic? Find out what endemicity means, and how the U.S. is trying to forge its post-pandemic future.

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 17:39:42 GMT