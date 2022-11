Share

How ethereum and bitcoin are trying to go green #Shorts

After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum’s energy consumption by more than 99%. Watch more here: https://youtu.be/6lNgLNnfSoQ

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 17:00:01 GMT