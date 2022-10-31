Share

How Indonesia’s counterfeit problem spurred a multi-million dollar beauty business

Chrisanti Indiana co-founded Social Bella in 2015, which started off as an Indonesian e-commerce platform that sells beauty products from global brands. It has since expanded to more than 60 brick-and-mortar shops, offering consumers an “omni-channel” shopping experience. CNBC Make It’s Goh Chiew Tong speaks to the 31-year-old to find out how she grew her startup into a multi-million company. #CNBC #startup #indonesia #sociolla ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 10:00:07 GMT