Share

How Indonesia’s counterfeit problem spurred a multi-million dollar beauty business

Chrisanti Indiana co-founded Social Bella in 2015, which started off as an Indonesian e-commerce platform that sells beauty products from global brands. It has since expanded to more than 60 brick-and-mortar shops, offering consumers an “omni-channel” shopping experience. CNBC Make It’s Goh Chiew Tong speaks to the 31-year-old to find out how she grew her startup into a multi-million company. #CNBC #startup #indonesia #sociolla ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 31 Oct 2022 10:00:07 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.