How Russia’s war exposed the dark side of luxury London

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and resultant sanctions on President Putin's oligarch elite, a spotlight has been firmly cast on the British capital and its complicity as a store for dirty money. Now, the British government is seeking to salvage its reputation with a clampdown on corruption. But will it be successful? And just how will London fare without its fix of forbidden finance?

Mon, 16 May 2022 11:00:20 GMT