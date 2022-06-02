Share

How Shein became more valuable than H&M and Zara combined

Shein is a Chinese fashion e-commerce company outperforming many of its competitors. In fact, its reported valuation in April 2022 was $100 billion – more than H&M and Zara combined. But Shein's name has also been marred by trademark infringement allegations and questions about the sustainability of its manufacturing process. So just how did Shein become a giant in the fashion industry, and how can it overcome its challenges?

