How Shein became more valuable than H&M and Zara combined

Shein is a Chinese fashion e-commerce company outperforming many of its competitors. In fact, its reported valuation in April 2022 was $100 billion – more than H&M and Zara combined. But Shein’s name has also been marred by trademark infringement allegations and questions about the sustainability of its manufacturing process. So just how did Shein become a giant in the fashion industry, and how can it overcome its challenges? ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Thu, 02 Jun 2022 08:27:16 GMT
