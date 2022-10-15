Share

How Starbucks Beat The Odds In Italy

In 2018, Starbucks opened its first store in Italy, a 25,000-square-foot roastery in Milan. Despite being inspired by Italian coffeehouse culture, the American chain faced resistance when entering the country. Since then, the company has opened a total of 20 stores in northern and central Italy and plans to open five more before the end of 2022. A few other American brands like Domino’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Dazs have failed to expand successfully in Italy, but will the country that invented espresso embrace the world’s largest coffee chain?
Sat, 15 Oct 2022 14:00:32 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.