How these companies cracked the four-day work week

A growing number of businesses are embracing the four-day work week — an idea that was considered radical just a few years ago. The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have sped up the adoption of a shorter working week, with workers increasingly demanding better work-life balance. So, what can we learn from the companies and workers that have taken the plunge? Watch the video above to learn how three companies have adopted the four-day work week and what it means for their employees.

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 10:00:01 GMT