How trickle-down economics backfired on Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister

The U.K.'s ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss goes down in history as the country's shortest-serving leader — departing just 44 days into the job — after her controversial 'trickle-down' economic strategy unleashed chaos on financial markets, political infighting, and her eventual resignation. But just what is 'trickle-down' economics and where did it all go wrong? Disclaimer: CNBC conducted the interviews in this feature prior to Liz Truss' resignation on October 20.

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 15:32:46 GMT