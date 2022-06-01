Share

How Walmart Is Betting Big On Stores To Catch Amazon In E-commerce

Walmart employs more people than any other company in the world and is the country’s largest grocer. But when it comes to e-commerce, Amazon is the clear leader, with 39.5% of the market share compared to Walmart’s 7%. Now Walmart has ambitious new plans, and new leadership, to try and catch up. CNBC got an exclusive interview with Walmart’s new e-commerce chief Tom Ward to hear how it plans to leverage its 4,700+ U.S. stores to entice sellers to Walmart and speed up local delivery. Because 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart, using stores as micro-fulfillment centers is helping Walmart expand programs like drone delivery and InHome delivery straight into customer refrigerators. 00:00 -- Intro 02:03 -- Playing catch-up 05:47 -- Selling on Walmart vs. Amazon 09:25 -- In-store and grocery advantage 12:34 -- Speeding up delivery

Wed, 01 Jun 2022 16:00:38 GMT