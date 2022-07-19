IMF approves $235.6 million disbursement to Kenya on loan review

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board approved a $235.6 million disbursement to Kenya on Monday as it approved a third review of the country’s Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements.

The disbursement is usable for budget support and brings such payouts to $1.208 billion under the 38-month arrangements, which were worth $2.34 billion when they were approved in April 2021, the IMF said.

“Kenya’s economy has rebounded strongly in a challenging environment and is projected to grow 5.7% in 2022,” the IMF said in a statement, adding that inflation, which hit 7.5% in June, was likely to peak this year before easing back to the Central Bank of Kenya’s 2.5% target by early 2023.

“Downside risks predominate in the near-term. Uncertainties stem from the war in Ukraine, continuing drought in the semi-arid regions, unsettled global financial market conditions and the political calendar,” the IMF said. “But Kenya’s medium-term outlook remains favorable.”