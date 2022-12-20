IMF approves disbursement of $447.39 million to Kenya

NAIROBI, Dec 20 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board has approved the disbursement of $447.39 million to Kenya after a review of its lending programme, the fund said on Tuesday.

Kenya’s public debt had begun to “level off” due to fiscal consolidation progress, the fund said in a statement, adding it has allocated additional financing under an existing facility.

The East African nation struck a 38-month financing deal with the IMF in April last year, under its extended fund facility and extended credit facility. The latest disbursement takes the total so far to $1.65 billion.

Kenya will now get a total of $2.416 billion from the current deal, the IMF said. Both sides agreed the increment last month to cover external financing needs “resulting from drought and challenging global financing conditions”.