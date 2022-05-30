Share

Kenya earnings review

Last week was the announcement of earnings for many of the NSE listed companies in Kenya, with some rather surprises. CNBC Africa spoke to Erick Mokaya, Founder of Mwango Capital.
Mon, 30 May 2022 14:57:51 GMT
