Kenyan finance minister seeks to raise debt ceiling -media

Kenya’s Finance Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani presents the Government Budget for the 2021/22 fiscal year inside the Parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenya June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi NAIROBI, June 1 (Reuters) – Kenya’s finance minister has asked parliament to let the East African economy raise its debt ceiling to 10 trillion shillings ($85.69 billion) from 9 trillion, two newspapers said on Wednesday.

The Business Daily and the Daily Nation said National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani had asked parliament to change the public finance management law to allow more borrowing to fund the budget in the year through June 2023. Yatani did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The 2022/23 budget of 3.3 trillion shillings has a deficit of 6.2% of gross domestic product. Read full story

In December, Yatani had said the government aimed to replace its nominal public debt ceiling with a debt anchor as a proportion of GDP by the end of June. Read full story This year the finance ministry said it wanted to peg the debt ceiling at 55% of GDP, with the requirement of a reasonable explanation to lawmakers if debt needed to go higher. Read full story Late in 2019, Kenya raised its debt ceiling to 9 trillion shillings from 6 trillion earlier.