Kwita Izina: Rwanda on tourism recovery path

Rwanda’s most popular event on the calendar – Kwita Izina was finally held at the foothills of the Volcanoes National Park on the 2nd of September. The annual gorilla naming ceremony happened after two years of being held virtually, bringing together most of the influential names in conservation, athletics, business and philanthropy. Rwanda has held the Kwita Izina, the centuries-old custom, for 18 years now as a way to promote conservation of the endangered mountain gorillas and ultimately attract more tourists to the country’s famous rainforest. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we look at the significance of Kwita Izina and how Rwanda’s tourism is slowly but surely recovering.

Fri, 09 Sep 2022 06:21:04 GMT