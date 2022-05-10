Share

Mining Indaba: Absa’s Theuns Ehlers on investing in sustainable green energy

For the first time in two years, the Mining Indaba is a live event in Cape Town, attracting leaders and role players in the mining community to look into the future under the theme. Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transitions, ESG, and the Economies. In this Focus on Mining Indaba 2022 episode, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Theuns Ehlers, Head of Global Finance at Absa Bank Group.
Tue, 10 May 2022 13:43:33 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.