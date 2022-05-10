Share

Mining Indaba: Absa’s Theuns Ehlers on investing in sustainable green energy

For the first time in two years, the Mining Indaba is a live event in Cape Town, attracting leaders and role players in the mining community to look into the future under the theme. Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transitions, ESG, and the Economies. In this Focus on Mining Indaba 2022 episode, CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters speaks to Theuns Ehlers, Head of Global Finance at Absa Bank Group.

Tue, 10 May 2022 13:43:33 GMT