Namibia, EU reach provisional deal on rare earth minerals

WINDHOEK, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Namibia has provisionally agreed on a deal with the European Union to sell its rare earth minerals, critical to the renewable energy sectors, mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo said on Thursday.

EU and Namibian officials told Reuters in July they were planning a deal on hydrogen and minerals as the bloc works to reduce its dependence on Russian energy.

“In principal we have agreed on conditions, whatever the materials, we are going to process them here,” Alweendo said about the approaches being taken to ensure the southern African country reaps the benefit of its resources.

Namibia has significant reserves of rare earth minerals such as dysprosium and terbium needed for permanent magnets in the batteries of electric cars and wind turbines.