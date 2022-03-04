International

New Development Bank says it has put new transactions in Russia on hold

PUBLISHED: Fri, 04 Mar 2022 10:24:01 GMT
Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Reuters
Share
New Development Bank – Photo via Wikipedia

SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) – The New Development Bank (NDB) established by the BRICS group of emerging nations said it has put new transactions in Russia on hold.

“In light of unfolding uncertainties and restrictions, NDB has put new transactions in Russia on hold. NDB will continue to conduct business in full conformity with the highest compliance standards as an international institution,” it said in a statement posted on its website.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – known together as BRICS – are members of the New Development Bank.

This is a developing story…

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.