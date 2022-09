Share

Nigerian bonds under mild pressure

Mixed sentiment in the fixed income market prevailed over the course of last week. Although average yields at the Nigeria Treasury Bills and Open Market Operations space remained unchanged, mild pressure was witnessed at the FGN bond segment where average yields expanded by five basis points week on week to 13.20 per cent. Mustapha Wahab, Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa for the latest in the fixed income market.

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 14:40:24 GMT