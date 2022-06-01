Nigeria’s Buhari seeks state governors’ support on successor

ABUJA, May 31 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party to support him in choosing a successor who would stand for election in a presidential contest in February 2023.

Nigerians will go to the polls to choose a new president as Buhari will step down after leading Africa’s most populous nation for eight years.

The APC party has set June 6-8 for its special convention to choose a presidential candidate. If the president has his way and the governors, who wield influence with voting delegates, rally behind his candidate, it would force the other contestants to withdraw from the race and avoid a vote

Twenty-three candidates, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, a powerful former governor of Lagos state, and some governors have registered to contest.