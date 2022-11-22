Share

Nigeria’s MPC raises interest rate to 16.5% (full speech)

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has voted to raise the Monetary Policy Rate by 100 basis points to 16.5 per cent.
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 16:22:18 GMT
