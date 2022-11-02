Power outage hits parts of Kenyan capital, two other regions

NAIROBI, Nov 2 (Reuters) – A power outage has hit parts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, central and coast regions due to a system disturbance, the country’s sole electricity distributor Kenya Power KPLC.NR said on Wednesday.

The company, which buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company KEGN.NR, did not give more details on what led to the outage but said it was working to restore electricity to the affected areas.

“We are working … to restore the power supply as soon as possible,” it said in a statement, adding the disruption started at 1109 local time (0809 GMT).

In January, Kenya experienced a nationwide blackout after a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke.