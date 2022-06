Share

Promoting Egypt-Africa Trade within the AfCFTA: Empowering the Youth to Realise the AfCFTA Potential

From the Afreximbank Annual meeting in Cairo, we bring you the Egypt-Africa Business Roundtable on the topic: Promoting Egypt-Africa Trade within the AfCFTA - Empowering the African Youth to Realise the AfCFTA Potential in the Post-Pandemic World.

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 09:01:34 GMT