Share

Q3’22 Bank earnings: Will bears loosen grip?

More Q3 2022 bank earning reports are coming in with the latest from Zenith Bank Posting a gross earnings growth of 20 per cent at N620.6billion. Juliana Ogunkoya, Investment Research Analyst at Meristem joins CNBC Africa to discuss if these reports can loosen the bears’ grip on the equities market and other updates.

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 14:26:44 GMT