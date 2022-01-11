Share

Reviving Rwanda’s tourism after pandemic shock

The tourism industry in Africa has been among the top earner for most countries for many years. It brought a collective revenue of $168 billion and created jobs for 24.6 million people in 2019 alone. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the industry to its knees. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we take a look at the efforts being made to revive the industry and bring a special report on the latest wildlife attraction in Rwanda.

Tue, 11 Jan 2022 12:16:14 GMT