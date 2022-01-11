Share

Reviving Rwanda’s tourism after pandemic shock

The tourism industry in Africa has been among the top earner for most countries for many years. It brought a collective revenue of $168 billion and created jobs for 24.6 million people in 2019 alone. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought the industry to its knees. In this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda, we take a look at the efforts being made to revive the industry and bring a special report on the latest wildlife attraction in Rwanda.
Tue, 11 Jan 2022 12:16:14 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.