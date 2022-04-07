Russia And Ukraine’s Conflict Over Natural Gas Explained
Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas globally and the second largest producer behind the U.S. But despite sparking the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia's natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine to the rest of the continent. The EU receives about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, about a quarter of that flows through Ukraine. So what role does natural gas play in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and how are Europe and the U.S. impacted?
0:00 - Intro
01:52 - Ch 1. Conflict with Ukraine
05:30 - Ch 2. Ukrainian pipelines
08:35 - Ch 3. Strained relations
11:23 - Ch 4. U.S. natural gas
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 16:00:43 GMT