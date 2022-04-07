Share

Russia And Ukraine’s Conflict Over Natural Gas Explained

Russia is the largest exporter of natural gas globally and the second largest producer behind the U.S. But despite sparking the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia's natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine to the rest of the continent. The EU receives about 40% of its natural gas from Russia, about a quarter of that flows through Ukraine. So what role does natural gas play in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and how are Europe and the U.S. impacted? 0:00 - Intro 01:52 - Ch 1. Conflict with Ukraine 05:30 - Ch 2. Ukrainian pipelines 08:35 - Ch 3. Strained relations 11:23 - Ch 4. U.S. natural gas

