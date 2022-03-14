International

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports

PUBLISHED: Mon, 14 Mar 2022 09:26:57 GMT
Costas Pitas
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A serviceman of pro-Russian militia walks nest to a military convoy of armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) on a road in the Luhansk region, Ukraine February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

March 13 (Reuters) – Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House said earlier.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation,” and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.

Beijing has not condemned Russia’s attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.

The White House’s National Security Council declined to comment.

The Washington Post said the unidentified U.S. officials did not state the kind of weaponry that had been requested or how China had responded.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)

