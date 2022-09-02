Sasol partners with Japan’s Itochu for green hydrogen projects

Sept 2 (Reuters) – South African petrochemical firm Sasol SOLJ.J on Friday said it was partnering with Japan’s Itochu Corp 8001.T to explore the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects for shipping fuel and power generation.

Sasol is currently the world’s biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, but is transitioning away from the fossil fuel as part of its decarbonisation plan.

Green hydrogen, produced from splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, has been touted as a key carbon-free energy source for power generation, shipping fuel and fertilizer manufacturing.

Sasol said green ammonia, produced from green hydrogen, is also a key enabler of net-zero fertilizer manufacturing, and can be used as a zero-carbon bunkering fuel in the marine sector and for co-firing in thermal power generation.