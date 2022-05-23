Share

SEforALL Forum: How Power Africa plans to deliver life-saving power to 10,000 remote health centres

Power Africa Program is focused on providing access to clean reliable energy and says it’s on track to connect over 580 million people living in sub-Saharan Africa who lack access to electricity. Already, in partnership with USAID, Power Africa is building a public-private partnership to improve access to clean electricity and internet connectivity at health facilities in sub-Saharan Africa and plan to deliver reliable, climate-friendly, life-saving power to 10,000 remote health facilities. Mark Carrato Coordinator: Power Africa, USA spoke to CNBC Africa for more.

