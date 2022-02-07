South Africa begins search for new reactor to sustain Molybdenum-99 output

CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) – South Africa’s state-owned nuclear energy firm, NECSA, on Monday launched a tender to replace its ageing nuclear research reactor, Safari 1, and help maintain its position as one of the world’s top producers of Molybdenum-99 used in medical diagnostic imaging.

Molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, is used in millions of diagnostic tests for cancer, heart disease and other illnesses worldwide.

NTP Radioisotopes is a subsidiary of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA) and uses the 20 megawatt Safari 1 research reactor at Pelindaba, in operation since 1965, to produce Mo-99.

The plant had to be shutdown for three months at the beginning of 2018 after a hydrogen leak was detected.