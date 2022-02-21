South Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s health department said on Monday that it was changing COVID-19 vaccination rules to try to increase uptake, as inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks.

The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer PFE.N vaccine from 42 to 21 days and will allow people who have received two doses of Pfizer to get a booster dose three months after their second shot as opposed to six months previously.

It will also offer the option of “mixing and matching” booster jabs, with adults who were given one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ.N (J&J) vaccine being offered either a J&J or Pfizer booster two months after their J&J shot. Adults who received two doses of Pfizer will be allowed J&J as well as Pfizer as a third dose.

“The decision regarding which vaccine to administer as a booster should be guided by vaccine availability,” the health department said in a statement, adding that if both vaccines were available at a vaccination site, then using the same vaccine was preferred.