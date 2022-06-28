South Africa could see repeat of worst-ever power cuts on Tuesday

June 28 (Reuters) – South African state power company Eskom said there was a high risk later on Tuesday of “Stage 6” electricity cuts, which it has only implemented once before, after 10 generation units went offline and as a strike disrupts its operations.

Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power station fleet is highly prone to faults, and its ability to return units to service has been constrained by labour protests.

The protests started last week after wage talks between Eskom and trade unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of Mineworkers reached a deadlock.

Eskom has been implementing ‘Stage 4’ power cuts requiring up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid since late last week. Stage 6 outages would require up to 6,000 MW to be shed and were only implemented once before in December 2019. Read full story