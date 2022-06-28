South Africa

South Africa could see repeat of worst-ever power cuts on Tuesday

PUBLISHED: Tue, 28 Jun 2022 10:43:33 GMT
Alexander Winning
Reuters
Share
A general view of the headquarter of the embattled South African main electricity provider ESKOM is pictured on February 4, 2015 in Johannesburg. South Africa power supply was under “extreme” pressure on February 2, 2015 and likely to remain so until end of the week after a technical fault at the country’s sole nuclear plant, electricity utility Eskom said. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo by Gianluigi GUERCIA / AFP) (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

June 28 (Reuters) – South African state power company Eskom said there was a high risk later on Tuesday of “Stage 6” electricity cuts, which it has only implemented once before, after 10 generation units went offline and as a strike disrupts its operations.

Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power station fleet is highly prone to faults, and its ability to return units to service has been constrained by labour protests.

The protests started last week after wage talks between Eskom and trade unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of Mineworkers reached a deadlock.

Eskom has been implementing ‘Stage 4’ power cuts requiring up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid since late last week. Stage 6 outages would require up to 6,000 MW to be shed and were only implemented once before in December 2019. Read full story

The utility plans to meet union leaders on Tuesday to try to resolve issues relating to the strike, Eskom Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said. He repeated that the strike was illegal because electricity provision was considered an essential service.

Eskom was granted a court interdict to block the strike, but the protests have continued.

The loss-making utility, saddled with debt approaching 400 billion rand ($25.2 billion) is trying to contain costs as part of turnaround efforts.

Reforming Eskom is a priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, but efforts to improve its performance have been slow to bear fruit.

($1 = 15.8786 rand)

(Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.