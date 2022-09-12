South Africa could take a year or more to end power cuts -Eskom official

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) – South African government plans to end recurring power cuts could take at least a year to deliver results, a top executive at struggling utility Eskom said on Monday.

Africa’s most industrialised economy is set for its worst year of electricity outages, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa pledging new moves to tackle the crisis in July. Read full story

State-owned Eskom implemented extensive power cuts last week and is scheduled to do so again this week. Read full story

“We have various plans in place, I believe very good plans…however this is going to take time to implement,” Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said, adding: “For the next 12 months or so we may not see the required benefits.”