South Africa

South Africa could take a year or more to end power cuts -Eskom official

PUBLISHED: Mon, 12 Sep 2022 13:54:24 GMT
Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian
Reuters
A general view of the headquarter of the embattled South African main electricity provider ESKOM is pictured on February 4, 2015 in Johannesburg. South Africa power supply was under “extreme” pressure on February 2, 2015 and likely to remain so until end of the week after a technical fault at the country’s sole nuclear plant, electricity utility Eskom said. AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA (Photo by Gianluigi GUERCIA / AFP) (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) – South African government plans to end recurring power cuts could take at least a year to deliver results, a top executive at struggling utility Eskom said on Monday.

Africa’s most industrialised economy is set for its worst year of electricity outages, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa pledging new moves to tackle the crisis in July. Read full story

State-owned Eskom implemented extensive power cuts last week and is scheduled to do so again this week. Read full story

“We have various plans in place, I believe very good plans…however this is going to take time to implement,” Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said, adding: “For the next 12 months or so we may not see the required benefits.”

Oberholzer told a news briefing that the performance of Eskom’s fleet of ageing, unreliable coal-fired power stations continued to deteriorate. He said 42 generating units, or almost 24,000 megawatts of capacity, tripped last week, with some units breaking down more than once.

Mid-way through its financial year, Eskom has spent 7.7 billion rand ($451 million) on diesel to run emergency generators, far in excess of the budgeted amount, Oberholzer added, calling it a serious concern.

“It’s really a difficult situation we find ourselves in,” he told reporters.

($1 = 17.0775 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Smith)

