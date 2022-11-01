South Africa still has space to raise rates – c.bank

The logo of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) sits on a document during a news conference following a Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The South African economy entered its first recession since 2009 in the second quarter. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) – South Africa still has space to raise interest rates, its central bank governor said on Tuesday ahead of a rate decision later this month, citing the need to get inflation expectations more anchored around the midpoint of its target range.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has raisedits main lending rate ZAREPO=ECIat its last six monetary policy meetings in a bid to get inflation under control. Its next decision is due on Nov. 24. “We have not reached the ‘end’ of our policy rate space,” Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a lecture at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand. “Inflation expectations, for the most part, are proving to be more responsive to current inflation outcomes than we would like, and less anchored around the midpoint of our target.”

South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 7.5% in September from 7.6% in August, but it is still well above the SARB’s 3%-6% target range. “At present, our repo rate is at 6.25%, still below long-term levels, but rising to a more sustainable long-term level that is consistent with inflation stabilising at 4.5%,” Kganyago said. He also used the lecture to make the case that the central bank’s policy objectives should not be broadened in a way that could lead to sharply higher inflation.