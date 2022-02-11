South Africa takes Huawei’s local unit to court over employment rule breaches

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) – South Africa’s labour department said it had filed court papers against telecom equipment group Huawei Technologies’ local business over alleged employment rule breaches.

China’s Huawei employed approximately 90% foreign nationals against 40% as permitted by regulations, the South African department said in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson for Huawei’s South Africa business said the company would respond soon.

The labour department said that Huawei was granted a permit in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration Regulations that required the company to employ 60% South Africans and 40% foreign nationals, but it had been employing far above that number and had plans to further increase it.