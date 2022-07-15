South Africa to unveil solutions to power crisis within days

JOHANNESBURG, July 15 (Reuters) – The South African government will within days announce new ways to address the country’s worst power crisis yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

Addressing a South African Communist Party (SACP) conference, Ramaphosa said the government needed to “use every available means and remove every regulatory obstacle to bring extra electricity onto the grid as soon as possible”.

“In the coming days we will be announcing additional measures that we need to take to address the current electricity crisis,” Ramaphosa said. The SACP is an ally of the governing African National Congress party that Ramaphosa leads.

South Africa has experienced intermittent power cuts by struggling state utility Eskom for more than a decade, but this year the outages are expected to reach a record level.