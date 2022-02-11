South African economic recovery deemed fragile by IMF

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) – South Africa’s economic recovery remains fragile and growth is expected to hold below 2% in the medium term because of policy uncertainty, high public debt and constraints to investment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

In a statement issued at the end of discussions with South Africa, the IMF said the country’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic had been faster than expected, but its durability remains uncertain.

Economic growth is projected at 1.9% in 2022 after an estimated 4.6% rebound in 2021, but it is seen easing to 1.4% in the medium term, the IMF said.

“The economic recovery is deemed fragile, as it was accompanied by worsening unemployment, weak bank lending to the private sector and anaemic private investment. Despite the growth rebound, poverty and inequality did not show signs of improvement,” it said after a so-called Article IV consultation with South Africa.