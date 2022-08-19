South African rand dips as dollar hits three-week high after Fed minutes

Waldo Swiegers | Bloomberg | Getty Images JOHANNESBURG, Aug 18 (Reuters) – The South African rand fell on Thursday, extending the previous day’s losses, as the dollar bounced on investor uncertainty surrounding the pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday pointed to U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer, boosting the dollar and hurting emerging market currencies like the rand. Read full story At 1536 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8050 against the dollar, down 1.13% from its previous close. With no major domestic economic data releases on Thursday, the South African currency took its cue from global drivers as expected.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, earlier hit a three-week high following the Fed minutes and was last up at 107.07. Read full story “A weakening U.S. economic environment places downwards pressure on global economic growth, and so on SA (South Africa) economic activity,” Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note, adding that local June retail sales were also a factor in the rand’s weakness. June retail sales ZARET=ECI published on Wednesday registered a surprise fall, adding to evidence the economy performed poorly in the second quarter. Read full story