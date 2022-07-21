South Africa’s Central Bank raises rate more than forecast

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) – South Africa’s central bank raised its main lending rate more than expected on Thursday, by 75 basis points to 5.50%.

This was the fifth meeting in a row that the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) monetary policy committee has raised rates to try to keep a lid on inflation.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a 50 basis point increase.

The SARB has now hiked rates by a cumulative 200 basis points since November last year in a bid to tame inflation.