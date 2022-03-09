South Africa’s Eskom to deepen power cuts on breakdown woes

JOHANNESBURG, March 9 (Reuters) – South Africa’s Eskom aims to make cuts of 4,000 MegaWatts (MW) from the national grid, up from an earlier figure of up to 2,000 MW of rotational power cuts, after suffering more breakdowns at generation units, the utility said on Wednesday.

The deeper cuts will start from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Friday, Eskom said in a statement, after which it return to cuts of 2,000 MW until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The utility’s power outages have constrained economic growth in Africa’s most industrialised nation in recent years. The latest cuts started on Monday.

Eskom has previously said the controlled cuts are necessary to prevent a “catastrophic” collapse of the power grid.