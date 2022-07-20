South Africa’s inflation surges to 13-year high in June

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened more than forecast to 7.4% year on year in June, surging to a 13-year high, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a rise to 7.2% in annual terms from 6.5% in May.

The pickup in inflation comes the day before the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is due to announce an interest rate decision.

Analysts expect the SARB to announce a further 50 basis point rise in the repo rate, which would mark the fifth increase in a row.