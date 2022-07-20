South Africa

South Africa’s inflation surges to 13-year high in June

PUBLISHED: Wed, 20 Jul 2022 10:56:10 GMT
Alexander Winning
Reuters
Customers browse food products on display inside a Shoprite Holdings Ltd. supermarket in Alexandra district of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. Shoprite, which operates in 14 African countries outside of its home market, said Feb. 24 that 14 store openings were planned on the continent beyond South Africa in its second half through June. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, July 20 (Reuters) – South Africa’s headline consumer inflation quickened more than forecast to 7.4% year on year in June, surging to a 13-year high, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a rise to 7.2% in annual terms from 6.5% in May.

The pickup in inflation comes the day before the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is due to announce an interest rate decision.

Analysts expect the SARB to announce a further 50 basis point rise in the repo rate, which would mark the fifth increase in a row.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 1.1% in June from 0.7% in the previous month, Stats SA figures showed.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 4.4% year on year in June, from 4.1% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.6% from 0.2% in May.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

