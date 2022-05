Share

Sustainable Energy for All Forum: All On CEO on how to address the energy access gap in Nigeria

All On is an organization working actively in Nigeria to cover the energy gap in the nation, with a focus on indigenous energy companies and providing support to the local businesses in Nigeria. CNBC Africa caught up with Wiebe Boer, CEO of All On at the Sustainable Energy for All Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

Fri, 20 May 2022 07:28:20 GMT